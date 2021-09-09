Inside Rugby League Podcast: Episode 52 – A magic Magic Weekend, Wakefield Trinity on the rise, Leeds Rhinos retain key player

Richard Byram and Peter Smith return after a summer break with the latest edition of the Yorkshire Evening Post podcast.

By Richard Byram
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 3:15 pm

In it, the pair discuss a hugely exciting and successful Magic Weekend with stunning wins for Catalans and Leeds, Willie Poching’s impact on in-form Wakefield Trinity and Rhinos re-signing Rhyse Martin but seeing Konrad Hurrell and King Vunyayawa head for the exit.

Kruise control: Rhinos' Kruise Leeming kicks the crucial drop goal to defeat Hull in Golden Point extra time at Magic Weekend. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com