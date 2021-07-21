Inside Rugby League Podcast: Episode 49 - Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup reviews, Leeds Rhinos sign Aidan Sezer, weekend previews

Richard Byram and Peter Smith return with the latest edition of the Yorkshire Evening Post podcast.

By Richard Byram
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 4:40 pm
Updated Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 4:40 pm

In it they look back at two cracking Wembley finals involving Featherstone Rovers and York City Knights, plus Castleford Tigers and St Helens. They discuss Leeds Rhinos’ capture of Aidan Sezer and look ahead to the weekend’s games involving, Leeds, Wakefield and Cas - Covid and injuries permitting.

Have a listen in via the video link above, let us know your thoughts on the matters discussed by posting in the comments section at the bottom.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.

Winners: 1895 Cup winners Featherstone Rovers after their win over York City Knights at Wembley. Picture Bruce Rollinson
Losers: Castleford's Jordan Turner, left, and Oliver Holmes at full-time as St Helens celebrate winning the Challenge Cup. Picture Bruce Rollinson
