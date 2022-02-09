Inside Rugby League: Episode 58 - Super League 2022 season preview for Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity

Richard Byram and the YEP’s chief rugby league writer Peter Smith return with a new series of the YEP podcast.

By Richard Byram
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 4:47 pm

In this edition, the pair look at the upcoming season for our three local sides Betfred Super League clubs, Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity. They also discuss the new groundbreaking television deal for the sport with Leeds-based Channel 4, what the new season might bring and their own predictions for the winners and losers this term.

