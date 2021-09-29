Inside Rugby League: Episode 55 - Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR eyeing Grand Final, Yorkshire sides going for Championship glory, Chris Chester’s new job
Richard Byram and Peter Smith return with the latest edition of the Yorkshire Evening Post podcast.
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 11:43 am
In it they discuss the chances of eight-time winners Leeds Rhinos reaching another Old Trafford showpiece at the expense of old rivals St Helens. Unfancied Hull KR are also looking to deliver another surprise at league leaders Catalans Dragons, while Championship sides Featherstone Rovers, Batley Bulldogs and Halifax Panthers are also in semi-final action. Leeds Rhinos Women have also reached the Grand Final too.