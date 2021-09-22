Inside Rugby League - Episode 54 - Leeds Rhinos target play-off victory, disappointment for Castleford Tigers and Michael Shenton and Wakefield Trinity’s next move
Richard Byram and Peter Smith return with the latest edition of the Yorkshire Evening Post’s rugby league show.
In this edition the pair look ahead to Leeds Rhinos crucial Betfred Super League elimination play-off against Wigan Warriors, with a victory taking Richard Agar’s men within 80 minutes of another Grand Final. They also look back at Castleford Tigers failure to reach the play-offs and review Wakefield Trinity’s season and who they think should be Chris Chester’s permanent replacement as head coach.