Inside Rugby League - Episode 53 - Michael Shenton retires and a huge week for Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos’ play-off hopes

Richard Byram and Peter Smith return with the latest of the Yorkshire’s Evening Post’s rugby league podcast.

By Richard Byram
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 9:23 pm
Updated Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 9:25 pm

In it they discuss the retirement of a trio of Super League stalwarts - Castleford captain Michael Shenton, former Wakefield centre Ryan Atkins and the well-travelled Liam Finn. They also look ahead to key matches between Tigers and Warrington and Rhinos versus Hull KR which will shape the end of season play-offs.

Calling time: Castleford Tigers captain Michael Shenton is retiring at the end of the season. Picture Tony Johnson