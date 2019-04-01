Injuries to key players give Featherstone Rovers’ youngsters chance to shine

INJURIES TOOK the gloss off Featherstone Rovers’ safe progress into the Coral Challenge Cup fifth round.

Rovers saw off Betfred Championship rivals Swinton Lions 38-14, but Papua New Guinea stars Watson Boas and Thompson Teteh both went off hurt and former Leeds Rhinos academy player Kiedan Hartley’s debut was put on hold after he damaged a hamstring in the warm-up.

Jack Broadbent.

“I am really, really proud of the playing group,” coach Ryan Carr said of his reshuffled side’s performance.

“We made a late change as we were coming back in from the warm-up and then we lost our left centre [Teteh] and our left half-back [Watson] Boas.

“So we had back-rowers playing in centres, back-rowers on the wing and people everywhere, but the commitment and dedication the boys showed for each other, I was super proud of them.”

Of the injuries, he said: “Thompson’s is probably serious, it is a shoulder injury unfortunately.

Jorge Richardson.

“Fingers crossed for the big fella; I hope he is all right.

“It was great to have him back out there, even though it was only for about 20 minutes.

“I am not sure on Watson, what the injury is or the extent of it. Hopefully, he is all right.”

Rhinos’ England academy star Jack Broadbent made his debut on dual-registration and there was a first appearance for fellow youngsters Jorge Richardson and Jimmy Beckett.

Carr added: “I was pleased with them and really happy for them to get a good result like that.

“They are great young kids, they work hard, they deserve what they get.

“They have just been waiting for their opportunities to play some minutes and they are getting it now.

“That is what it is about, we need to keep building forward and it is the consistency we need now.”