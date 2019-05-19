Injuries take gloss off for impressive Eagles

WITH half-back Anthony Thackeray calling the shots, Sheffield Eagles shrugged off two injury blows en-route to a spirited 30-18 win over Barrow Raiders at the Championship’s Summer Bash in Blackpool.

Centre James Glover was helped from the field after just three minutes and midway through the first half captain and prop Matt James departed on a stretcher before being taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to a dislocated ankle.

Sheffield responded to the second setback almost immediately, Thackeray sending Joel Farrell over for a try which Pat Walker converted.

That levelled the scores following Jarrad Stack’s opener, created and improved by Jamie Dallimore who landed a long-range penalty just before the interval to send Barrow in 8-6 ahead.

The combination responsible for Eagles’ opening try struck again, Farrell crossing from another Thackeray pass.

Ben Blackmore went in off a fine pass by Josh Guzdek, then Thackeray bagged a brace, stepping through the defence from close-range, then finishing off a move which began in Eagles’ half. Walker maintained his 100 per cent kicking record.

In a bad-tempered finale, Thackeray was sin-binned for dissent and Barrow took advantage of their extra man to add tries by Theerapol Ritson and Jonathan Smith, Dallimore converting the first.

Sheffield Eagles: Guzdek, Miller, Glover, Hellewell, Blackmore, P Walker, Thackeray, Moran, Burns, James, Davies, Farrell, Brown. Substitutes: Makelim, Mason, Esslemont, Tagg.

Barrow: Ritson, Cross, Stack, Amean, Spedding, Dallimore, Charnock, Johnson, Puara, Susino, Walne, Smith, Aspinwall. Substitutes: T Walker, Mossop, Toal, Riley.

Referee: M Mannifield (Huddersfield).