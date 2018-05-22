Injured Featherstone Rovers forward Farrell facing lengthy lay-off

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS’ former Super League forward Connor Farrell is facing up to 10 weeks on the sidelines after breaking a leg in last weekend’s 42-20 defeat by Leigh Centurions.

Farrell was treated in hospital following the 13th minute injury and x-rays revealed a broken fibula.

John Duffy.

“He will be a massive miss,” admitted Rovers coach John Duffy of the ex-Wigan Warriors man.

“He has been consistent all year for us. He has been fantastic and we will miss him, but it gives somebody else an opportunity to come in and stake a claim for the spot.”

Rovers, who face Halifax in Blackpool on Saturday, have a doubt over stand-off Martyn Ridyard after he aggravated a shoulder problem against his former club.

Long-term casualty Chris Ulugia is due to undergo shoulder surgery on Thursday.

Duffy refused to use injuries as an excuse for Rovers’ fourth defeat of the Betfred Championship season, which left them in fourth spot on the table.

“We started well and then started making errors in good ball,” he said. “It is not acceptable at this level against the best teams. Leigh are on the up, they are a fantastic team and they ran away with the score at the end.

“We have got to have a good look at ourselves. We have to make sure we learn and get better because we haven’t done that in the big games.”