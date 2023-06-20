The Parksiders are fourth in the table following last weekend’s 36-6 home win over Cornwall.

Kilshaw was far from happy with the overall performance, but believes some individuals are playing at the top of their game.

“While it wasn’t a vintage display by any means, there are certainly several positives we can take from it, not least in terms of some individual performances,” he said.

Forward Aaron York has impressed Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

“Adam Ryder has been going under the radar a bit in the centre, but he always carries very strongly and nothing gets past him in defence.

“Second-row Aaron York has responded so well to a difficult period, when he’s had to recover from a serious motor accident, followed by a bout of tonsilitis.

“And one man who was notable by his absence was Michael Knowles, who is in his mid-thirties and who we rested for the fixture as we need to manage him ahead of the important end-of-season games.”

Reflecting on the game as a whole, Kilshaw admitted Hunslet were disrupted by Cornwall’s attempts to slow down play.

Adam Ryder has impressed for Hunslet this season. Picture by Paul Whitehurst/Hunslet RLFC.

“What we should do is not get drawn in and focus instead on our own performance and processes,” he said.

“We forced too many passes and made too many handling errors in their 20, which could be partly because our loan players, Oli Burton and Miles Lawford, who were in pivot positions at hooker and stand-off, were playing their first games.”