Hunslet's Challenge Cup tie against Siddal chosen for live BBC coverage
Hunslet’s Betfred Challenge Cup tie against community side Siddal has been selected for live coverage on the BBC.
The game - at South Leeds Stadium on Sunday, February 13 (1pm) - will be broadcast on the BBC’s iPlayer, sport website and app.
The Parksiders beat League One rivals Keighley Cougars 22-6 in round two last weekend, but Siddal are a potential banana skin.
They are among the favourites to win the National Conference Premier Division title this year and have twice beaten professional opposition in the Challenge Cup, winning at Doncaster in 2010 and defeating Newcastle Thunder six years later.
The winners of the Hunslet-Siddal clash will travel to either Swinton Lions or North Wales Crusaders on the last weekend in February.
