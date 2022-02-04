Hunslet's Jordan Syme, pictured with coach Alan Kilshaw, is a former Siddal player. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

The game - at South Leeds Stadium on Sunday, February 13 (1pm) - will be broadcast on the BBC’s iPlayer, sport website and app.

The Parksiders beat League One rivals Keighley Cougars 22-6 in round two last weekend, but Siddal are a potential banana skin.

They are among the favourites to win the National Conference Premier Division title this year and have twice beaten professional opposition in the Challenge Cup, winning at Doncaster in 2010 and defeating Newcastle Thunder six years later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winners of the Hunslet-Siddal clash will travel to either Swinton Lions or North Wales Crusaders on the last weekend in February.