Williams will join Hunslet when drugs ban expires

OUTSIDE-BACK DALEY Williams will join Hunslet in two months’ time when he completes a drugs ban.

The 32-year-old former Salford, Batley Bulldogs and Keighley Cougars winger/centre was suspended in 2015.

He can train with the club immediately, but is not eligible for selection until July 8.

Williams said: “It has been a long three years, so I’ve had time to reflect on my poor decisions.

“I can 100 per cent state I have definitely learnt from my mistakes and I just cannot wait to get back in the game and put the past behind me and move on.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity Hunslet have given me. It’s now time to repay that faith and look ahead to the future and make my family proud of me.”

Hunslet coach Gary Thornton said: “Daley Williams is a proven, quality rugby league player, who made a mistake in his life.

“He has served his time and is full of regret and remorse for his actions and he is ready to move on and get back on to a rugby field to show people how good he can be.

“Everyone deserves a second chance in life and having spoken to Daley at regular intervals we are confident he is coming back for the right reasons.

“Darren [Williams, Hunslet’s football manager] and I have been in regular contact with Daley since he expressed a wish to get back into the game and I am more than happy to give him a second chance to resume his rugby league career with us.

“He has had plenty of offers from other clubs, but he has stayed loyal in his decision to join us.

He has a real determination to put things right and has kept himself in great shape physically.

“He will need to get his match fitness up to speed, obviously, but we will welcome him into our group and our culture and I’m confident he will be ready to play in a few weeks’ time.”

Explaining the signing, Darren Williams said: “Daley admits he made a huge error of judgement and is keen to return to the game he loves.

“He knows it is his last opportunity, but he still potentially has three-four years left in his career.”