Potts’ treble helps put Raiders to sword and Hunslet top of the pile

Have your say

Hunslet went top of the fledgling Championship table after thrashing West Wales Raiders yesterday.

Gareth Potts’ hat-trick led the way for Gary Thornton’s side, who were playing their first home game of the season.

The other Hunslet tries were shared around with Michael Haley, Ben Heaton, Mike Emmett, Harry Kidd, Dale Bloomfield, Tom Ashton and Nyle Flynn all crossing.

Reece Dean added 18 points for the hosts – who led 38-0 at the break – courtesy of a try and seven conversions.

Michael Sabor got the visitors’ consolation try.

Elsewhere, Keighley Cougars ran in seven tries to beat Coventry Bears 40-8.

Tries came from Macauley Hallett (2), Will Cooke, Davey Dixon, Jack Miller, Jack Coventry and James Feather, Benn Hardcastle adding five conversions and a penalty.

Hakim Miloudi grabbed two tries as Doncaster beat Workington Town 20-10.

Kieran Cross also chipped in with a try, as Matty Beharrell kicked three conversions and a penalty.

In the Championship, promoted York City Knights edged out Leigh Centurions 9-8 in a tight contest.

The sides were locked at 6-6 at half-time – Joe Batchelor’s try matched by an Andy Thornley try – but Connor Robinson’s second penalty of the game, plus a drop goal, secured an impressive win.

Bradford Bulls suffered a 14-0 home defeat to Toulouse Olympique. Tony and Maurel and Stanislas Robin crossed for tries, with Kheirallah converting both, and kicking a penalty.

Halifax beat Swinton Lions 18-16.

Matthew Ashton (2) and Mike Butt scored Swinton’s tries, but Halifax roared back to win with tries from James Saltonstall and Steve Tyrer, who kicked three conversions.