Mvududu benefits from big freeze

LAST WEEKEND’S big freeze could prove a blessing in disguise for at least one Hunslet player.

The Parksiders had been due to face Bradford Bulls in a Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fourth-round tie at South Leeds Stadium two days ago, but the match was postponed due to snow and ice and will now be played on Easter Monday, April 2 (2pm).

Gary Thornton

Mufaro Mvududu, who had been expected to return from a rib injury, withdrew from the side on Friday evening, but is likely to be available when the game is restaged.

“He should be fit this week,” said Thornton, whose team are due to travel to Bradford for a Betfred League One fixture on Sunday.

“He wanted to have another week, his ribs are still sore, but it [the game being postponed] should give us chance to get some players back.”

Danny Grimshaw (groin), Niall Walker (appendix) and Brad Foster (hamstring) were all unavailable on Sunday, but could feature this week.

Hunslet now have two games to squeeze into their calendar after the league visit of Whitehaven two weeks ago was also called off.

“It is not ideal,” Thornton said. “It’s looking like we will have two midweek fixtures to fit in and it’ll be a short turnaround to the Cup game because we play Keighley on Good Friday.”