Long trip home for poor Hunslet after heavy defeat at Whitehaven

Hunslet slipped to a disappointing 46-10 defeat away at Whitehaven.

Second-half tries from Mufaro Mvududu and Danny Grimshaw – plus a Joe Sanderson goal – were not enough to prevent the hosts claiming victory.

Jordan Burns grabbed a hat-trick, while Whitehaven’s tries came from Jessie Joe Parker (2), Dion Aiye and Scott McAvoy, Dan Abram kicking seven goals for the Cumbrians who go above the South Leeds outfit in the table.

York City Knights took another step towards the league title after a 10-6 win over Oldham.

The Knights lead Bradford Bulls – who thrashed West Wales Raiders 104-0 – by two points with two games remaining.

York scored all 10 points in the opening 40 minutes, thanks to tries from Sam Scott and Connor Robinson, who also kicked a goal.

The match was in stark contrast to Bradford’s 19-try victory at West Wales.

There were hat-tricks for Elliot Minchella and Jy Hitchcox, while Dalton Grant, Callum Bustin, Ethan Ryan and Greg McNally each crossed twice.

Bulls’ other tries came from Crossley, Peltier, Storton, Egodo and Chisholm, with Joe Keyes added 14 goals.

Doncaster pulled away to a 50-6 win at Keighley Cougars.

Leading just 16-0 at half-time, the visitors pulled away as tries from Russ Spiers (2), Frankie Mariano, Richard Owen, Jack Logan, Sam Doherty and Jason Muranka (2) secured victory.

Matty Beharrell kicked seven goals.

All Keighley had to show for their afternoon’s work was a Andy Gabriel try, with a Benn Hardcastle goal.

London Skolars thrashed Hemel Stags 76-6 on Saturday.