London Skolars v Hunslet: No room for complacency, ssays coach Thornton

HUNSLET HAVE been urged to take a confident, but not complacent, approach into today’s game at London Skolars (3pm).

The Parksiders are aiming for a fourth successive win in Betfred League One which would lift them to fourth in the table ahead of tomorrow’s fixtures.

But Skolars are tough opposition on their own ground and beat Hunslet 30-16 in London 11 months ago.

“We didn’t have a good performance down there last year,” Hunslet coach Gary Thornton recalled.

“It was definitely the worst performance I have been involved in.

“It [today’s game] is a banana skin, it is not a nice place to go. It’s a tight pitch, a 3G surface and the changing facilities are poor.

We need to make sure our mental approach is right and we go there and get the job done. We know if we get our act together and our game plan right we will win the game. Gary Thornton

“You can’t look at their results, it depends what London Skolars turn up on the day, so it’s very much one we have got to be wary of.”

But Thornton stressed his men can take heart from recent results and performances.

He said: “We are definitely going there confident, we’ve just got to avoid complacency.

“We are on a good roll at the minute and we’re playing some good stuff. We need to make sure our mental approach is right and we go there and get the job done.

“We know if we get our act together and our game plan right we will win the game.”

Captain Duane Straugheir is unavailable, but his hamstring injury is not as serious as first feared.

New signing Zac Braham is set to make his debut and the game will be Mufaro Mvududu’s 100th career appearance, against one of his former clubs.