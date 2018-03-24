In-form Hunslet full of confidence as they head to title favourites Bradford

AN EIGHT-GAME winning sequence will send Hunslet into a challenging run of matches in high spirits and confident mood.

Only Betfred Championship leaders London Broncos can match the Parksiders’ hot streak, which stretches back to last August, but Hunslet coach Gary Thornton knows they face a step up in class at Bradford Bulls tomorrow (3pm). They are at home to Keighley Cougars on Good Friday, play host to Bulls in a Ladbrokes Challenge Cup tie – rearranged from last week – on Easter Monday and visit Oldham six days after that.

“There’s a couple of short turnarounds there and we’ve got a tough few weeks coming up,” Thornton said. “But we are pretty confident and pretty excited about going to Bradford. There’s a good spirit in the camp, winning games on the bounce gives you that and breeds confidence, but we know it is a step up in opposition and we will have to improve our performance accordingly.” Thornton added: “Bradford are expected to be up there at the end of the year, but I don’t think we’ve anything to fear if get our act together and play the way we can play. It’s a decent stadium and it’ll be a good atmosphere and hopefully that’ll give us a bit of a lift.

Cain Southernwood is available, but Hunslet have injury doubts over Mufaro Mvududu, Brad Foster, Danny Grimshaw, Ryan Mallinder and Nyle Flynn.

Loan forwards Josh Jordan-Roberts, from Leeds Rhinos and Leigh Centurions’ Jack Blagbrough are both set to make their debut tomorrow.

Blagbrough, a prop, joined Hunslet from Leigh Centurions yesterday. He made one Super League appearance for Huddersfield Giants in 2013, and spent last season at Australian club Mackay Cutters.

Thornton said: “He is quality. It is a massive boost to get a player of his experience and he is coming at a great time for us.”