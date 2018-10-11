Hunslet win race to sign winger Potts

Hunslet RLFC have completed the signing of Dewsbury Rams winger Gareth Potts.

The 28-year-old has signed a one-year contract with the Parksiders with the option of a further year. Potts has blistering pace and is a proven try scorer at Championship level having had successful spells at both Batley and Halifax before joining Dewsbury Rams.

Potts, who started his career at Wakefield, made 46 appearances for the Bulldogs scoring 28 times during a two-year spell before moving to Halifax in 2013 where he went on to score 23 tries during his 40 appearances for the West Yorkshire club.

He joined the Rams at the start of the 2017 season and had a frustrating time as his campaign was disrupted by injury. He made 10 appearances, scoring two tries. He came back strongly in 2018 and went on to make 14 appearances for the Rams, scoring five tries and re-establishing himself as a first-choice regular.

Potts said: “I feel privileged to have signed at such a great club, with fantastic supporters, who really get behind the team.

“I am really excited to be working under GT [coach Gary Thornton] again.

“I know he’s tried to sign me on a few occasions over the years but I feel now is the right time.

“GT and Darren [Williams, director of rugby] really sold the club to me and have brought in some real quality players.

“I can’t wait to get into pre-season with some old faces I’ve played with like Richie Moore and Mike Emmett plus a couple more yet to be announced.”

Williams said: “Gareth is a proven Championship winger having developed through the Wakefield Trinity Academy system before joining Batley.

“His eye-catching form earned him a move to Halifax before signing for Dewsbury. He is a strong finisher with blistering pace and will be a key addition to our outside backs for 2019. We are delighted to confirm his capture as he was sought after by a number of Championship and League 1 clubs. This is a key addition to our team as we build for next season and it’s another quality addition with vast Championship experience.

“He is a highly motivated professional and will be good character to have around the club.”