Hunslet v Hemel Stags: Thornton keen to keep building momentum for the season run-in

SAME AGAIN is the call from Hunslet coach Gary Thornton ahead of tomorrow’s visit of Hemel Stags (3pm).

Hemel are second from bottom in Betfred League One and their only wins this year have come against the team below them, West Wales Raiders.

Hunslet overpowered West Wales 86-6 a week ago and are sixth in the table, outside the play-offs on points difference. Thornton said: “We’ve got to keep building week by week.

“We want the same approach as last week, that was a thoroughly professional performance and we’ll be looking for the same. We want to finish the season really strongly, we’ve got York away next and we need to go into that in decent form.

“We are building nicely for the run in to the end of the season and we need to build some momentum by being thoroughly professional and not letting ourselves down.”

Thornton insisted Hunslet will not take Hemel lightly, but he pledged: “It’s about being respectful to ourselves and our systems as much as anything. We don’t want to go away from the gameplan – I am not bothered about the scoreline, if we stick to our systems and do what we do well that will take care of itself.”

Cain Southernwood will return from illness tomorrow, but Nathan Chappell – who filled in at half-back last week – has a knee injury which Thornton admitted is causing some “concern”.