Hunslet v Coventry Bears: Leaders are there to be shot at warns Gary Thornton

TABLE-TOPPING HUNSLET must go into tomorrow’s visit of Coventry Bears (3pm) “confident, but not complacent”, coach Gary Thornton says.

Hunslet hold a two-point advantage at the head of Betfred League One, despite having a game in hand on most of their rivals.

Their three successive wins have included victories at likely play-off contenders Doncaster and North Wales Crusaders, where Hunslet traditionally struggle and Thornton is anxious for that hard work not to be wasted against a team they will be expected to beat.

“We are in a decent run of form and getting some consistency now,” Thornton said.

“I would hope we will be confident, we have home advantage and we are top of the league, but at the same time we can’t be complacent.

“That’s where the mental toughness of the players comes in. They have got to be professional about everything they do.”

Coventry have won two of their three games so far and Thornton knows they will be targeting an upset.

“That comes with being top of the league, everyone wants to knock you off,” he said.

“Everybody is on their game, but we can’t be taken by surprise. We’ve done well at Doncaster and North Wales and we’ve got to back that up at home.

“It is massively important you win your home games in this division.”

Hunslet’s 2018 season ended with a defeat at Coventry and Thornton – who hopes to welcome back Nathan Chappell and Ben Heaton after injury – warned: “They ran Doncaster close and they have already beaten Newcastle. They have proved their quality and they are making steady progress.

“They have got a couple of really good half-backs and they play rugby league the way it should be played. They have got some good skill and we will have to be at our best for sure.”

Meanwhile, Hunslet commercial officer Paul Taylor has urged the Leeds public to back the team following their positive start. Season tickets are still available and Taylor said: “It is important everyone rallies behind us and supports Gary, his coaching staff and his team to help us achieve our ambitions.”