Hunslet’s Yorkshire Cup campaign is perfect warm-up to season says Thornton

Have your say

THE REVIVED Yorkshire Cup will give Hunslet ideal preparation for their 2019 Betfred League One campaign, according to coach Gary Thornton.

Hunslet are among eight clubs set to feature in the pre-season tournament, alongside Championship outfits Batley Bulldogs, Dewsbury Rams, Featherstone, Rovers, Bradford Bulls, Halifax and York City Knights and all-conquering National Conference amateurs Hunslet Club Parkside.

Hunslet will face Batley at Odsal Stadium, Bradford, in a first round tie on Sunday, December 6.

All teams will play three times and Thornton is keen to see his new-look side tested against Championship opposition.

“It is perfect for us really,” he said.

“What it has done is made pre-season competitive and that is what we want.

“We want to see how our players react to a cup competition scenario.

“We’ll be playing potentially two, maybe three Championship teams so it is perfect preparation for us.”

Hunslet’s league campaign begins at Doncaster on Sunday, February 24.

Thornton confirmed: “Our aim is to be in one of the top five positions.

“Once you are in those positions you have got a crack at promotion. That is our ultimate aim, to get out of this division into the Championship.”