Hunslet’s determined defensive effort on the road delights coach Gary Thornton

A STRONG defensive effort was what pleased coach Gary Thornton the most from Hunslet’s latest win.

The Betfred League One leaders extended their 100 per cent record to three games with a tough 22-12 success at North Wales Crusaders.

Hunslet's Danny Nicklas has had stitches in a head wound from the game in North Wales but should be fit to play this weekend. Picture: Marie Caley.

“It was good; it is never an easy place to go,” Thornton said of Hunslet’s second away win of the campaign.

“It is a small, tight pitch and they are a big team.

“We were not as sharp and as crisp as I would have liked to be in attack, but defensively we were solid.

“They got two pretty fortunate tries, one was a ricochet off a kick when we were attacking their line and the winger picked up and went the length of the field. Then, in the last five minutes, they got a lucky kick which bounced through and they reacted quicker than us.

“But I was really pleased with the way we defended our try line.

“They had four or five consecutive sets on our line in the second half and we kept them out, so I was really pleased with the win.”

Hunslet have picked up four points from trips to Doncaster and North Wales and Thornton added: “Our first two away games have been really tricky ones.

“We always said we wanted to win all our home games and pick up what we can on the road so to have two away wins from two at the start is really pleasing – and we are seeing steady improvement week on week, certainly defensively.”

Hunslet came through without any yellow or red cards for the first time this season, which Thornton admitted was a “positive”. Danny Nicklas needed stitches in a head wound, but should be available for Sunday’s visit of Coventry Bears and Thornton is hopeful Mickey Haley will return after a facial injury.