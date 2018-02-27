Hunslet primed for tougher tests warns coach Thornton

HUNSLET COACH Gary Thornton is satisfied with his side’s start to the season, but accepts things will get much tougher.

Hunslet backed up their opening Betfred League One win at Hemel Stags by crushing community club Oulton Raiders 72-16 in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup two days ago.

Thornton said: “Whitehaven at home on Sunday will be our toughest game so far and we are going to have to improve. There’s plenty of improvement in us and we have identified where we need to improve and what we need to work on.

“But we are at the start of the season with new players and new combinations and I am reasonably happy.”

Reflecting on the third-round Challenge Cup win, Thornton said: “I thought Oulton came and played in the right spirit and gave it their all.

“They were pretty good for 20 minutes and tested us a bit, but we got the job done. I was disappointed with a couple of their tries.

“But we scored some nice tries and I thought the scoreline reflected the game.

“I’m glad it’s out of the way because these games are always difficult.

“We had to stay professional and mentally strong and for most of the game we did.”

Mufaro Mvududu (ribs) and Danny Grimshaw (groin) both missed the tie, but Thornton reported no new injuries.