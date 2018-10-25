Hunslet in seventh heaven over players’ commitment to the cause

Have your say

SEVEN MEMBERS of Hunslet’s 2018 squad have committed their immediate futures to the club.

Prop-forwards Michael Haley and Aiden Hema have both signed a new one-year contract.

Hunslet prop, Michael Haley. Picture: Paul Butterfield.

Others to agree a similar deal are hooker Ryan Wright, half-backs Joe Sanderson and Cain Southernwood, and back-row forward Nyle Flynn.

Hooker Jack Lee has re-signed for the next two seasons.

A Hunslet spokesman said: “This is a significant boost for the club as Gary Thornton continues to build his squad ahead of pre-season training which is due to commence in mid-November.”

Players released at the end of the 2019 season were Liam Mackay, Daley Williams, Jack Coventry, Jack Walton, Gavin Duffy, Will Cooke, Matt Nicholson, Danny Halmshaw and Brad Foster.

The Parksiders have already confirmed several new faces as they look to rebuild after finishing a disappointing seventh in Betfred League One.

Props Dan Hawksworth and Adam Robinson have joined Thornton’s squad from League One champions York City Knights. Mike Emmett, a loose-forward, has been recruited from Keighley Cougars.

Hunslet have also signed Dewsbury Rams winger Gareth Potts and former Super League half-back Danny Nicklas, who had a spell with Newcastle Thunder this year and finished the season on Humberside at West Hull.