Hunslet free nine as prop Hawksworth signs for club

HUNSLET HAVE signed prop Dan Hawksworth from Betfred League One champions York City Knights on a one-year contract, but nine players have left the south Leeds club.

The departed players are Liam Mackay, Daley Williams, Jack Coventry, Jack Walton, Gavin Duffy, Will Cooke, Matt Nicholson, Danny Halmshaw and Brad Foster.

Hawksworth, 25, is a Sheffield Eagles academy product who played for Hemel Stags in 2017.

He moved to York a one-year deal following a successful trial and scored three tries in 13 appearances this season.

He said: “I’m really excited to get started at such a historic club.

“I’m looking forward to working hard to establish myself as a regular at a top side in League one.

“I already know a few great lads at the club and I’ll do everything in my power to try get us promoted next season.

“After speaking with Gary [Thornton] and the coaching staff it was an easy decision to sign and I can’t wait to get stuck into pre-season in November.”

Thornton said: “Dan joins us following a successful season with York City Knights where he helped them gain promotion to the Championship.

“He is a big, athletic front-rower who will add size and power to our pack.

“He runs hard and tackles aggressively and has a terrific work ethic. He is now starting to fulfil his potential and developed well last year.

“He brings a high level of enthusiasm and desire to succeed and we are delighted to have captured his signature.

“We look forward to him becoming an integral part of our squad.”

Of the players leaving, club director of rugby Darren Williams said: “After a disappointing finish to our 2018 season and sitting down with Gary Thornton and his coaching team we agreed we needed to freshen up the squad.

“All the departing players leave with our best wishes for the future, but in particular I wanted to thank Liam Mackay who has been at the club five years after joining from Featherstone Rovers in 2013.

“Macca has been the ultimate professional both on and off the field and has always given 100 per cent commitment to the club.

“Macca is very much respected among staff, players and supporters alike and leaves as a friend of the club.”