Hunslet coach cheered by positive response against Skolars

Have your say

HUNSLET COACH Gary Thornton has praised his players for their positive response in the 48-12 win over London Skolars two days ago.

Hunslet bounced back from a drubbing they received at York City Knights in their previous match to keep alive hopes of qualifying for the Betfred League One semi-finals.

Danny Grimshaw is Hunslet's ony injury concern with a slight hamstring strain. PIC: Paul Butterfield

With three rounds remaining, Hunslet are sixth, one place outside the play-offs.

Oldham are fifth in the standings, on points difference, but visit leaders York City Knights this weekend.

“It was a good reaction,” Thornton said of Hunslet’s latest performance.

“We played well, there were some nice tries and we defended well.

“I was really pleased. We had a game plan which we worked on all week and we stuck to it.

“We completed at a high level – 82 per cent overall compared with 50 per cent against York – and that allowed us to play a bit off the cuff.”

The result will send Hunslet into Sunday’s game at seventh-placed Whitehaven, who are two points behind, in high spirits.

“We’re getting to the business end,” Thornton added with one eye fixed firmly on Sunday.

“There’s three games left and we are relying on other results, but all we can do is look after ourselves.

“If we win the remaining three we’ve got a good chance of getting into the play-offs so Sunday is massive for us.

“Whitehaven away is never easy, we know that, but we are going into it in reasonable form and reasonable confidence.”

Hunslet came through the win over London Skolars over the weekend with no major new injuries.

Thornton said: “Danny Grimshaw came off as a precaution.

“He has a bit of a hamstring strain, but it’s nothing major.

“He should be okay and apart from that we came through fit and well.”