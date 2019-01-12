Hunslet boss Thornton keen to test some new combinations against Halifax

HUNSLET COACH Gary Thornton plans to try some different combinations when his side face Halifax in their second pre-season game, at Featherstone’s LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, today (3pm).

It will be another tough test for Hunslet against Betfred Championship opposition – after a 36-0 loss to Batley Bulldogs last week – but Thornton reckons the game time will be valuable for his new-look squad.

Gareth Potts in action for Hunslet.

Hunslet’s League One campaign does not begin until February 24, when they visit Doncaster and Thornton said: “We’ve got four half-backs at the club so we’ll probably change combinations and have a look at that. It is six weeks before we play in League One so it’s an ideal chance to test a few things.”

He added: “We know it will be tough against a very good Halifax team.

“We are under no illusions, it will be another tough day at the office, but at this stage of pre-season we just need to get some minutes into people’s legs and try some new combinations.”

Thornton was encouraged by aspects of his team’s performance in last weekend’s defeat, but admitted their finishing needs to be sharper today.

“We were disappointed with the zero,” he added.

“I know people will be quite concerned, as we are, but we did make a couple of line breaks and get close to their line.

“We were just not quite good enough to finish off, but defensively we worked hard and we didn’t crumble.”