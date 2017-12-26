Hunslet aiming to turn free RFL fans’ sign-up to financial advantage

HUNSLET FANS have been urged to sign up to a new membership scheme which will increase the amount of funding their club receives from the Rugby Football League (RFL).

Chief executive Martin Flynn has written to Hunslet supporters outlining how they can boost the Parksiders’ hopes of building a squad and club capable of winning promotion from League One.

Hunslet RLFC chief executive, Martin Flynn.

Flynn says: “Each year teams in League One all receive the same level of central distribution funding to help run the club. The Rugby Football League (RFL) are looking to change the way the funding is assessed and clubs will, in future, be measured against a number of criteria – then the more criteria fulfilled the higher the funding per club.

“One of the criteria is ‘number of members’.

“This will be measured by the number of people who sign up to the RFL membership scheme (which is free of charge) and choose Hunslet RLFC as the club they support.”

Fans have been urged to log on to https://membership.rugby-league.com to sign up as an RFL member.

When prompted, they should select the option confirming they support Hunslet RLFC.

Flynn added: “The whole process will take less than five minutes and will help Hunslet in maintaining our RFL funding in the years to come.”

Hunslet visit Hemel Stags for their opening League One fixture on Sunday, February 18.