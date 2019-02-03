Hunslet 34 Leeds Rhinos 28: Half-back Nicklas a thorn in Rhinos’ side as Hunslet retain Harry Jepson Trophy

HUNSLET RETAINED the Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy with a 34-28 win over Leeds Rhinos at South Leeds Stadium.

With half-back Danny Nicklas steering the ship, the Parksiders dominated the first half to lead 22-10 at the interval.

Leeds Rhinos tryscorer, Jack Broadbent. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Hunslet were too big and strong for what was effectively a Leeds academy team, including only two over-age players and Rhinos were starved of the ball.

In the second half the visitors coped better physically and had more opportunity to use the speed which was their most effective weapon and they were pressing at the end, though Hunslet narrowly deserved their win.

Rhinos academy coach Rob Burrow said: “The second half was good. They showed some real desire at the end to get back in the game and that’s a good skill to have, for them to respond to what was said at half-time. They did that and we’ll take a lot from it.”

Leeds’ Jack Broadbent raced almost the full length of the field after five minutes, intercepting Reece Dean’s pass, for the opening try which Harvey Spence converted, but Hunslet were level soon afterwards when Dean bumped off Rhinos’ right-side defence from Nicklas’ pass off a scrum 20 metres out; then big prop Adam Robinson stormed up the middle and Nicklas was in support to go over unopposed.

Leeds Rhinos' Rob Burrow. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

Joe Sanderson converted, but Leeds were level midway through the half, Liam Tindall scampering over after Spence’s kick was fumbled on Hunslet’s line.

Nicklas linked with Dean to send winger Dale Bloomfield diving over at the corner and the scrum-half was held up over the line before almost created a try for Josh Tonks, who knocked on. Eventually he combined with Sanderson and the hard-runnng Tonks in a sweeping move which led to a second try for Dean.

The full-back had a good game, but blotted his copybook soon after half-time with a high shot which prevented a second try for Broadbent, following excellent play by first-year academy full-back Iwan Stephens. Dean was sin-binned, but Hunslet’s 12 men extended their lead with a close-range try from Zach Braham.

Stephens caught the eye and showed impressive pace to pull a try back for Leeds after a break up the middle by Alex Sutcliffe. When Broadbent crossed from Owen Trout’s charge and Billy Jowitt added his second goal the gap was down to six, but Jowitt spilled the restart and Tonks went over for a converted try – Sanderson’s fifth goal – in the next set to seal it.

Hunslet head coach, Gary Thornton. PIC: JPIMedia

Leeds captain Callum McLelland had a good second half and scored a late try which Jowitt converted to complete the scoring.

Hunslet coach Gary Thornton reflected: “I am pleased with the win. Credit to Leeds, I thought they were very good, well organised and physical.

“I was a bit disappointed with the margin, I thought we were a bit disrespectful of the ball close to their line at times, but we are still four weeks off playing in League One. I’m not too concerned, but there’s a lot of improvement in us.”

Hunslet: Dean, Potts, Chappell, McGrath, Bloomfield, Sanderson, Nicklas, Moore, Halafihi, Robinson, Straugheir, Tonks, Emmett. Subs Braham, Davis, Webb, Syme, Wright, Hawksworth, Hema.

Leeds Rhinos: Whitton, Tindall, J Burton, Broadbent, Markland, Mclelland, Spence, Holroyd, O Burton, Mustapha,, Trout, A Sutcliffe, Martin. Subs Scrimshaw, McConnell, Jowett, Rowley, Stephens, Russell, Waite-Pullan.

Referee: Steve Race (Wakefield).

Attendance. 510