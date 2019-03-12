Gary Thornton’s pep talk turns tide for Hunslet against West Bowling

SOME “HARSH words” secured Hunslet’s eventually comfortable passage into the fourth round of the Coral Challenge Cup, coach Gary Thornton has revealed.

Hunslet trailed early on against National Conference Division Two amateurs West Bowling and were only 20-10 ahead at half-time, but earned a place in tonight’s draw with a 56-10 success.

Hunslet pack star, Adam Robinson. Picture: Chris Mangnall/SWpix.com.

The Parksiders ran in 11 tries, but Thornton admitted his team were made to work harder than the scoreline suggests, particularly in the opening 40 minutes.

“I have got to pay credit to West Bowling, they came and played the game in a good spirit and the right spirit,” Thornton reflected.

“They had a good go and they certainly used the conditions well in the first half and put us under a lot of pressure.

“I thought they did a really good job.”

Giants' Jon Luke Kirby made an impact on loan debut for Hunslet. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He added: “These are always tricky situations; if you don’t put 60 or 70 points past these teams you get slated and if they run you close you get slated.

“We had a few harsh words at half-time because I thought we were disrespectful of each other as a team.

“There were too many people as individuals doing their own thing instead of sticking to the game plan – forcing off-loads when they were never on and that kind of thing.

“They wouldn’t do that if we were playing Doncaster or Workington so why should we do it against West Bowling? But I thought in the second half, when we were direct and went forward and played to the conditions, we were a lot better.”

Thornton praised Jon Luke Kirby, who made his debut on loan from Huddersfield Giants and was pleased with fellow forward Adam Robinson.

He said: “I thought Jon had a good game. He is a big lad and he found his front frequently and did all the little things really well.

“I liked what he did and Adam was terrific; he played 60 minutes and, for me, he was the best forward on the field.”

Centre Ben Heaton suffered a rib injury which Thornton said “looks a bad one”. The Parksiders also lost Duane Straugheir to a knee problem.