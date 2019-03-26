Gary Thornton considers his options for Hunslet captaincy

Have your say

HUNSLET’S latest impressive win was marred by a long-term injury to their in-form captain.

Back-rower Duane Straugheir had surgery on a broken hand yesterday and is set to be out of action for eight to 12 weeks.

Straugheir’s injury, suffered during the 44-10 home success against Coventry Bears two days ago, is a major setback for the Betfred League One leaders.

“He has been brilliant,” coach Gary Thornton said of Straugheir.

“He’s our captain and an inspirational leader and we will miss him.

“He will be a big loss, no doubt.”

Thornton has yet to decide on a temporary captain to cover during Straugheir’s absence, but Adam Robinson and Mike Emmett are likely to be in the frame.

“It will be somebody with a bit of experience,” Thornton said.

The injury took some of the gloss off a fine victory which extended Hunslet’s 100 per cent run to four matches in the league.

Reflecting on the game, Thornton said: “We were good.

“In the first half we were excellent, we were 28-0 up, we defended really well and took our chances when they came along.

“We got a bit scrappy in the second half, but Coventry are no mugs, they stick at it and never go away.”

Of his team’s effort after the break, Thornton added: “At 28-0 we probably took our foot off the gas and they came out much stronger than us and rattled us, but overall we were never in any danger of losing the game.

“We were always on top and I was pleased to keep that momentum going.”

Hunslet have not lost since a defeat by this weekend’s Coral Challenge Cup opponents Halifax in pre-season two months ago.

“We’ve got a nice run going,” Thornton said.

“We’ve won five on the bounce - four in the league and one in the Challenge Cup - and I am pleased with where we are at.

“The pleasing thing from a coaching point of view is I am seeing gradual improvements every week.”