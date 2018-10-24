Featherstone marketing chief joins expanding Hunslet team

HUNSLET HAVE appointed former Featherstone Rovers marketing boss Paul Taylor as chief commercial officer.

Taylor will take over some of the responsibilities of former chief executive Martin Flynn, who left the club last month.

Hunslet have also confirmed Clipper Logistics and Bartlett Group will continue as the club’s main partners in 2019.

Taylor will begin work next month and chairman Neil Hampshire said: “This is a significant appointment for the club and a major step forward for our business.

“Maximising our commercial opportunities will be absolutely key going forward given the new League structure and the lack of financial clarity from the RFL, post 2021.

“Securing somebody as experienced as Paul with a significant track record of success in a high-profile commercial role within the game is a huge coup for us.

“When we sat down with Paul he immediately saw real opportunities here and has bought into what we want to achieve. I’m sure he’ll prove a huge success in the role”.

Taylor will focus on the commercial side of the business. Other aspects of the former chief executive’s role will be split between Hampshire and director of operations Ian Johnson.

Taylor said: “After meeting Neil Hampshire, [director of rugby] Darren Williams and colleagues I was immediately excited by their plans and vision for the club.

With uncertainty comes opportunity and I feel Hunslet RLFC are in an excellent position to grow and prosper.

“The club needs to fully realise its potential, not only as an iconic rugby league institution, but also as a business which has a focus on sustainability.

“There is a positive vibe about the place and I cannot wait to join the Hunslet family formally and get the wheels in motion in helping the club flourish.

“We will face challenges along the way, but with hard work and determination by everyone we will overcome them which will result in a positive and bright future for Hunslet RLFC.”

Clipper Logistics – who are also sponsors of Leeds United and Guiseley Football Club – have committed to a two-year partnership. Bartlett Group are already in the second year of their current arrangement with the Parksiders.