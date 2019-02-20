Experience of Richard Moore hoping to enhance Hunslet’s promotion credentials

OLD STAGER Richard Moore is still going strong as he prepares for his 19th season in the professional game.

Moore, 38, is in his third spell at Hunslet, having played for them on loan from Leeds Rhinos in 2013 and been part of their promotion-winning side the following year.

The front-rower made his debut in 2001 with Bradford Bulls and has also starred for Keighley Cougars, London Broncos, Leigh Centurions, Wakefield Trinity (in two spells), Crusaders, Halifax and Featherstone Rovers.

When he left Rovers at the end of last year Hunslet moved in quickly to bring him back to South Leeds Stadium, adding experienced go-forward to their new-look pack.

Hunslet are aiming to be among the promotion contenders when their Betfred League One season begins away to Doncaster in four days’ time and Moore insisted he is as enthusiastic as at any stage in his long career.

“I would not have signed the deal if I didn’t still love the game,” he stressed.

Richard Moore, pictured with former Featherstone head coach John Duffy last season.

“I wouldn’t kid myself if I didn’t think I could do it.

“I still get as excited about playing as I did when I was 18 so as long as I keep doing that I will keep playing.”

Of his return to Hunslet, Moore added: “It has been good being back here, I am enjoying it.

“It’s a good set of lads. We started a bit later in pre-season and we’ve been improving.”

Moore is the most experienced player in Hunslet’s squad and happy to be a leader in the pack.

He said: “I know I am getting a bit older, but it is nice to play with the young lads.

“They keep me going and it keeps me fit.

“If I stop playing I will become a couch potato, so I might as well keep playing.”

The Parksiders have had an extra week to prepare for the start of their league season.

They did not have a competitive game last weekend when most of their rivals – including Doncaster who won 32-26 at Newcastle Thunder – kicked off.

Hunslet played five pre-season games, losing to Batley Bulldogs and Halifax in the Yorkshire Cup, beating Hunslet Club Parkside in the same competition and then retaining the Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy with a win over Leeds Rhinos.

Their warm-up campaign concluded with a 36-18 win over Bradford Bulls last Saturday, Hunslet building a 36-0 lead before stepping off the gas in the last 10 minutes.

That was a disappointing end, but Moore reckons he has seen enough to suggest coach Gary Thornton’s team – who finished a lowly seventh last year – can be a genuine force in the third tier this time.

“I think the lads he had brought in, there’s a lot of leaders and a lot of experience,” Moore observed.

“To not make the play-offs this year, personally I think we will have underachieved.”

Hunslet’s home season begins against last year’s wooden spoonists West Wales Raiders on Sunday, March 3.