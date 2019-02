Hunslet turned a 12-0 deficit into a 20-18 win in their first League 1 outing of the campaign at Doncaster.

Full-back Ben Heaton opened the try scoring with centre Gareth Potts and winger Adam Robinson also crossing. Reece Dean kicked two penalties in the last four minutes to equalise, then win it after being down to 11 men in the second half with Josh Tonks and Danny Nicklas binned a few minutes apart.