Hunslet turned a 12-10 half-time deficit into a 20-18 victory at Doncaster.

Full-back Ben Heaton opened the try scoring with centre Gareth Potts and winger Adam Robinson also crossing the opposition whitewash. Reece Dean came off the bench to land two conversions and two penalties.

The win gets Hunslet off the mark after two League 1 games.