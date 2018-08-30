Club captain Straugheir pens new two-year deal at Hunslet

CLUB CAPTAIN Duane Straugheir has signed a new two-year contract which will keep him at Hunslet until the end of the 2020 season.

Straugheir, 28, joined Hunslet from Sheffield Eagles ahead of the current campaign. Initially joint club captain, he took over the role as sole skipper following George Flanagan’s move to Bradford Bulls. He has been named man of the match in a quarter of his 20 appearances for Hunslet, scoring eight tries.

“I’m over the moon to have penned a new two-year deal at this historic club,” said the former Bradford academy, Featherstone Rovers and York City Knights second-row/centre. “It’s an honour to be club captain here at Hunslet. The lads, coaches and fans are all fantastic and I can’t wait to push on next year and keep improving as a club. For now though it’s all about finishing this season on a high and making the play-offs.”

Coach Gary Thornton hailed Straugheir as a “quality player and quality individual” and described his new contract is a “a fantastic coup for the club”. Said Thornton: “Straff has had a massive influence since his arrival from Sheffield and his professionalism and leadership has shone through. He was the natural choice to take over from George as captain when we lost him to Bradford and he has done a fantastic job in galvanising a new group of players together and leading from the front both on and off the pitch. He is well respected within the game and is highly regarded by many coaches and players.”

Thornton, whose side are at home to London Skolars in Betfred League One on Sunday, added: “I’m delighted, as there was competition from other clubs for his signature and we can look forward to building a squad around him and build further on what we have done this year.”