Chappell becomes central to Hunslet’s plan B half-back options

HUNSLET HAVE found a new half-back option, coach Gary Thornton reckons.

The Betfred League One side’s preparations for last weekend’s game at West Wales Raiders were disrupted when Cain Southernwood was ruled out due to illness.

Gary Thornton.

That led to a reshuffle with Nathan Chappell, normally a centre, starting at scrum-half and Thornton was delighted with the way the new formation worked in Hunslet’s 86-6 romp.

“He was very good,” the coach said of Chappell’s contribution.

“He created three or four tries for Josh Tonks in the left back-row.

“[Stand-off] Joe Sanderson stepped up and we used Nathan in more of a running-half role rather than a creative one, but he made some breaks and set up some tries.

Joe Sanderson.

“It was a good game to have a look at him in that role and he has certainly given us another option should we need it.

“I’d be comfortable playing him there again if we need to.”

Injury concerns over Chappell (knee) and Nyle Flynn were the only blot on a win which lifted Hunslet to sixth in the table, leaving them outside the play-offs only on points difference.

Reflecting on Hunslet’s performance – against a side who played the full game with no substitutes – Thornton said: “It was good.

“We got what we wanted.

“A seven-hour coach journey wasn’t great in that heat, but we were very professional and we did what we had to do.”

It was Raiders’ heaviest home defeat and Thornton added: “We’re so far behind on points difference that wasn’t really an issue, but we said if we had a professional attitude and stuck to our structure the points would come and that’s how it unfolded.

“It was a good, disciplined display.”

Hunslet are at home to second-bottom Hemel Stags on Sunday.