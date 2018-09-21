Centre Ashton agrees new two-year deal with Hunslet

Centre Tom Ashton has agreed a new contract keeping him at Hunslet for the next two seasons.

The 24-year-old joined the Parksiders from Oldham at the start of the current campaign and has scored five tries in 21 appearances.

He said: “It was an easy decision.

“You can see the ambition of the club and how they want to move forward.

“The management of the club and the loyal supporters are first class and I am really happy to stay here for another two years.”

Coach Gary Thornton welcomed the deal.

He said: “I’m really pleased Tommy has agreed to re-sign.

“Since he came in he has made a big impact both on and off the field and has quickly become a fans’ favourite with his hard running style and no-nonsense approach to his game.

“This was his first full season following major knee injury and he will have built up a lot of confidence from that and I am sure he will kick on and become a big asset to us in our push to get out of League One.

He added: “From a coaching perspective it is pleasing to bring a quality player into the club who has enjoyed his time with us and wants to stay.

“This helps us build some stability into next season’s squad.”