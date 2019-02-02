Building momentum is the key for Hunslet insists coach Gary Thornton

CONTINUED IMPROVEMENT is what Hunslet coach Gary Thornton is looking for from tomorrow’s derby with Leeds Rhinos

Hunslet will be out to retain the Harry Jepson Memorial Trophy (3pm), but building up to their Betfred League One opener at Doncaster on Sunday, February 24, is Thornton’s priority.

The Parksiders lost heavily to Batley Bulldogs in their opening pre-season game before a narrow loss against Halifax and then a win over Hunslet Club Parkside. “It is about building momentum now,” Thornton said.

“Week by week improvements are what we are looking for building towards Doncaster.

“Training has been pretty good and we’ve worked hard in the two weeks since we last played. The Yorkshire Cup probably disrupted our pre-season planning a bit because it came so early so we’ve kind of gone back and done a bit of hard work.”

Thornton could field several players from new dual-registration partner club Halifax tomorrow. Rhinos will send an academy squad, but Thornton insisted: “It won’t be easy.

“Even if Leeds do send youngsters they will be a good side.

“They have got some quality youngsters so we are expecting a tough game.”