Bradford Bulls friendly will give Hunslet chance to fine tune ahead of opener

MOST BETFRED League One clubs begin their competitive season this weekend, but Hunslet have an extra week to fine tune preparations.

The Parksiders’ opening fixture is away to Doncaster in eight days’ time so a final warm-up game at home to Bradford Bulls has been arranged for today (3pm).

“With us not playing in the first week we didn’t want to go from the Leeds game [two weeks ago] to the Doncaster game without playing,” Hunslet coach Gary Thornton said. “Playing on Saturday gives us a decent turnaround before Doncaster and we will go with a 20- or 21-man squad and get some minutes under their belts.”

Bulls played at Sheffield Eagles in the Championship last night. Thornton added: “They have a big squad and a couple of players coming back from injury. I think it will be the first teamers who didn’t play at Sheffield, plus under-19s.

“It will still be a strong squad, I am expecting at least half a dozen, maybe eight, first teamers.”

After losing to Batley in their opening pre-season match Thornton’s men have beaten Hunslet Club Parkside and Leeds Rhinos and he insisted: “I am just looking for another improvement. We’ve identified a few things from the Leeds game we need to work on and pre-season has been all about improving week by week and getting ready for the Doncaster game.”