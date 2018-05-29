Betfred League One: Record-breaking Hunslet face sterner test against Whitehaven

A CLUB record win has left Hunslet in a strong position in Betfred League One, but coach Gary Thornton admits they need to play better.

The Parksiders’ 86-0 victory over West Wales Raiders two days ago eclipsed their previous best of 82-0 against Highfield 22 years ago.

The 15-try success boosted Hunslet’s for and against, moved them up a place to eighth and they are only two points behind Oldham who are third.

West Wales have suffered a succession of drubbings this year and Thornton admitted it was a “no-win situation” for his men.

“We did what we had to do,” he reflected. “We scored some nice tries, but were a bit sloppy at times. It is hard to be professional for the full 80 minutes in games like that.

“We tried things we probably wouldn’t normally try and they didn’t move the way we expected them to, but it was job done.

“We got the two points and it has improved our points difference, but we know we have got to be a lot better against the better teams.”

Hunslet are at home to seventh-placed Whitehaven on Sunday in what Thornton described as a “massive four-pointer”. He said: “They beat York [last weekend] so we know it’ll be a tough game, but if we can win that we’ll be making some progress up the table.”

Hunslet could be without Matthew Nicholson who is facing a ban after being accused of a dangerous tackle in the recent win over Doncaster.

lHunslet Club Parkside are eight points clear at the top of the National Conference Premier Division after extending their 100 per cent record to 10 games with a 40-6 win over Myton Warriors.

Kieran Murphy bagged a brace, Jamie Fields scored a try and three goals and Wayne Foster, Ben Shulver, George Clarke and Jamie Bradley also touched down. Danny Rowse added three goals.