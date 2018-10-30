Betfred League 1: Wing wizard jumps at chance to join Hunslet

Hunslet have signed seasoned winger Dale Bloomfield from North Wales Crusaders.

The 31-year-old is a proven try scorer with pace and power and has signed a 12-month deal with the Parksiders.

Bloomfield, who started his career with the Widnes academy set-up has a wealth of experience at Championship and League 1 level having had successful spells at both Rochdale and Oldham.

He enjoyed 2018, too, scoring 13 tries in 21 appearances for the Crusaders.

Head coach, Gary Thornton, said: “Dale is a quality winger with proven finishing prowess at this level, and bags of experience in the Championship and League 1 under his belt.

“He is brave and quick, with a good try-scoring record wherever he’s played, and has always been a threat to us in opposition colours, so he will be a great addition to the squad.

“He’s a hardworking winger who will do his share of work coming out of our own half, as well as being an attacking threat out wide in the oppositions half.”

Bloomfield added: “I’m looking forward to this new chapter in my career and challenging at the top end of the table.

“As soon as Darren [Williams, director of rugby] and Gary told me of their team recruitment for next season I jumped at the opportunity to be part of it.”