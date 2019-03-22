1895 Cup/Amateur RL: Hunslet cup encounter with Workington to be streamed live

Have your say

HUNSLET’S 1895 Cup tie at home to Workington Town has been chosen for live coverage on the Rugby Football League’s Our League website.

The tie will be live streamed from South Leeds Stadium on Saturday, May 4 (3pm).

Hunslet and Workington are among eight Betfred League One teams entering the competition – which concludes with a decider at Wembley on Coral Challenge Cup final day – in the first round.

Twelve Championship clubs will join the tournament in round two. Toronto Wolfpack and Toulouse Olympique have not entered.

Meanwhile, Hunslet Warriors are at home to Gateshead Storm in National Conference Division Three tomorrow and Premier Division champions Hunslet Club Parkside visit Siddal.

Division One fixtures include home games for Milford and Oulton Raiders against Featherstone Lions and Skirlaugh respectively while promoted Stanningley visit York Acorn.

Stanningley will be without loose-forward Joe Phipps who is due to undergo surgery on a fractured eye socket on Monday.

Euan Roberts is available following a knee reconstruction and coaches Ashton Golding and Jordan Lilley are considering promoting Josh Foster from the academy squad.

East Leeds have an opportunity get off the mark in National Conference Division Two tomorrow when they play host to second-placed Crosfields.

Easts are bottom of the table after losing their only game so far.

They have injury doubts over props Ash Holmes and Adam Gledhill, but Adam Keedy is set to make his debut.

He had a previous spell at Easts, but gave up the game owing to work reasons.