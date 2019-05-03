Hunslet v Workington: Boss Gary Thornton wants players to put the record straight

THE 1895 Cup draw has put Hunslet in a tricky situation, but coach Gary Thornton is demanding no holding back against visitors Workington Town tomorrow (3pm).

Hunslet visit Workington for their next Betfred League One fixture, on May 19 and Thornton won’t want to reveal any secrets ahead of that game.

But the Parksiders were embarrassed 42-26 at home by London Skolars last week and putting that performance to bed is his main priority for tomorrow.

“I am looking for a massive reaction following a really poor performance,” Thornton insisted. “We don’t want to give too much away [before the league clash] so it’s a really tough one, but after the disappointing showing against London I want to see some character and some passion for the club and passion for the shirt, whatever the result is.

“I want to see some people on the field who care what they are doing. Some players let themselves down massively and I want them to show what they are all about.”

Even five days on, Thornton is still fuming about last weekend’s capitulation which saw Hunslet knocked off the top of the table. “I want the players to be upset and I want them to go out and react,” he added. “It was not acceptable and they have got to realise that.”

Thornton confirmed some fringe players will be given an opportunity tomorrow, but his hand has been forced by injuries to Adam Robinson (rib), Josh Tonks (wrist) and Nathan Chappell (calf muscle).

One player who could get a chance is former Leeds Rhinos academy back Tommy Brierley.

He initially joined Hunslet on loan from York City Knights two years ago, but suffered a major injury setback. “He has been very, very unlucky,” Thornton said. “He had a knee reconstruction, came back too early and had to have another operation to correct it.

“He has been training hard and looking sharp and hopefully he is back to his best.”

Joe Sanderson will return for Danny Nicklas who has been unable to train because of work commitments.

Tomorrow’s match will be Chris Thorman first in charge of Workington after being appointed coach this week.

The first round tie will be broadcast live on the Rugby Football League’s Our League website.