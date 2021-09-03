Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw. Picture c/o Hunslet RLFC.

The visitors have lost 15 and drawn one of their 16 league matches this year, but Hunslet boss Alan Kilshaw is on full alert.

“We will again be naming a very strong 17 and there is no excuse not to perform,” Kilshaw pledged.

“We have been focusing on the one per cent things and the group needs to transition how they practise into a performance on Sunday.

“West Wales have been improving every week and will be encouraged by the way they have competed this season.

“We need to match their enthusiasm and aggression, or we will come unstuck.”

The Parksiders currently occupy the crucial sixth and final play-offs spot, having lost only one of six games under Kilshaw.

Scotland international forward Joe McClean, who played one game on loan for Wests Wales earlier this season, is available after recovering from a throat injury sustained in last week’s victory over Coventry Bears.

But Hunslet are without three-quarter Aaron Jones-Bishop, who failed in his appeal against an eight-match ban for alleged biting in the recent draw at Rochdale Hornets.

Full-back Jimmy Watson and second-row Brad Hey are still sidelined with long-term injuries while veteran winger Wayne Reittie is rested.

Hunslet (v West Wales): from is Young, Chapman-Smith, Hartley, Cooke, Chrimes, S Brown, Brambani, Mel Coleman, Gibbons,

Andrade, Halafihi, Conroy, Rowe, Kidd, Straugheir, Hallas, Wray, Mclean, Wood, Whiteley, Morris.

Referee: Luke Bland (Leeds).

Kick-off: Sunday, 3pm.