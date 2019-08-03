Hunslet v North Wales Crusaders: Gary Thornton is looking for a ‘ruthless’ performance from Hunslet

TOMORROW’S VISIT of North Wales Crusaders (3pm) is a “must-win” for off-colour Hunslet.

The Parksiders have lost their last three home games, a run which has shattered their hopes of finishing top in Betfred League One and left them in danger of dropping out of the play-offs zone if they don’t turn things around.

“We need to get away from these defeats we are going through at the minute,” Hunslet coach Gary Thornton admitted.

“Our last three home games haven’t been great and this is a must-win to make sure we don’t fall out of the top-six.”

Tomorrow’s visitors are eighth, six points and three places behind Hunslet, but Thornton is wary.

He warned: “North Wales will be confident. They’ve beaten Workington and Whitehaven and won at Doncaster so they are no mugs. They are a good side and it will be a tough one, but we have just got to get back on track and find the elusive 80-minute performance.”

Hunslet led in all three of the recent home defeats without being able to close the game out and Thornton stressed they need to be “ruthless” if and when they get in front this time.

“We have got five games left in the league and we’ve just got to try and hit some form and go into the play-offs with some confidence,” he added.

“The next five games are all vital.”