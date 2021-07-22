The 22-yar-old outside-back has joined Hunslet from Dewsbury Rams and is in contention to make his debut at home to Keighley Cougars on Sunday.

Chapman-Smith joined Rhinos’ youth system from Oulton Raiders and had a three-game spell on loan with Hunslet during his time at Halifax.

Chapman-Smith said: “It’s good to be back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reece Chapman-Smith has joined Hunslet from Dewsbury Rams. Picture c/o Hunslet RLFC.

“When I received a call from Alan I jumped at the chance to come down.

“I’ve been playing amateur rugby league recently at Oulton Raiders and enjoyed my spell there, but I wanted to get back into the semi-pro game again and the opportunity with Hunslet was too good to turn down.

“I trained with the lads on Tuesday, which was Alan’s first session and I’m hoping to be involved in our game against Keighley.

“I am looking forward to taking part in our remaining eight games, and seeing what we can achieve.”

Kilshaw is “delighted to get Reece over the line so quickly”.

He said: “He is a good athlete and can cover a number of positions.

“He had a really strong pre-season at Dewsbury, but didn’t get an opportunity to show what he can do.