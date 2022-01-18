The 22-year-old half-back, who was born in Newport, studies at Leeds Beckett University and lives in Headingley.

After switching from rugby union as a teenager, he played for Welsh community club Torfaen Tigers before joining West Wales and also spent time on loan at Halifax.

Having starred for his university side under coaches Paul Cook and Paul Fletcher, he represented Wales at the 2018 Student World Cup in Australia.

Fraser Stroud. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

“I was trying to find a professional club locally when Hunslet’s head coach Alan Kilshaw approached me shortly before Christmas,” he said.

“It didn’t take any thinking about, really.

“Hunslet have been going for a very long time and are well-known and highly respected as a supporter-run family club.

“My old West Wales teammates Charley [Bodman] and Rowley [Kaye] had recently joined Hunslet so I already knew a couple of lads at the South Leeds Stadium.

“Both spoke very highly of the environment, about how they’d been given a warm welcome and about the excellent coaching they’re getting, so it was a very easy decision.”

Stroud recalled: “Rowland, Charley and I were in the very depleted West Wales team that lost 82-6 at South Leeds Stadium towards the end of last season and what I remember vividly is the respect we were shown by Hunslet’s players and coaching staff - and their fans were great.

“We didn’t have many Raiders supporters here that day, but the home crowd were appreciative of how we’d all kept on going in very difficult circumstances.

“It’s often in defeats like that you find out about people and you find out about yourself.

“It’s good to see that Rowland’s and Charley’s efforts – and mine – were recognised and we’re all now going to give everything in Hunslet’s cause.”

Kilshaw said Stroud has been signed to increase competition for places in Hunslet’s halves.

“That was an area we were quite light in, so we had to bring someone in as a priority,” he said.

“Fraser’s performances for Leeds Beckett alerted our attention and we’re delighted to welcome him on board.”