The 20-year-old front-rower played for the Stanningley community club in Leeds before joining Rhinos’ scholarship in 2016.

After featuring in Leeds’ under-16 and senior academy sides, he signed for Dewsbury Rams at the end of 2019 and has moved to the Parksiders on a one-year contract.

“I had no hesitation at all in joining Hunslet, ” Moorhouse - whose coaches at Leeds included Rob Burrow, Jon Wainhouse and Mark Butterill - said.

Hunslet's new signing Sam Moorhouse. Picture by Hunslet RLFC.

“It’s common knowledge [coach] Alan Kilshaw is building a squad made up mainly of youngsters, plus a few older, experienced heads.

“That’s exciting and I respect his ethos.

“He is keen to give people a chance.

“I’m now looking forward to digging in and working hard in our pre-season training.”

Moorhouse is well regarded by coaches who have worked with him in the past, Kilshaw said.

The Hunslet boss revealed: “Sam was recommended to me by Mark Butterill, who coached him in the Leeds system.

“After doing our usual due diligence, we had no hesitation in bringing him in.

“He really impressed me and our assistant-coach Ryan Jackson when we met him for a chat; in fact he wanted to train that evening and do the testing with the rest of the squad.

“He has settled in quickly, with some mates already in the team.

“He is another local lad who we want to do well and I’ve no doubt how much pride and passion he will show in the shirt.”

Of what Moorhouse will bring to the Parksiders in Betfred League One, Kilshaw added: “He is a real handful and has been putting himself about in training already.

“He carries strongly and has a good offload and I’m looking forward to helping him develop his game and to seeing him progress in Hunslet colours.”

Moorhouse is the 17th new face in Hunslet’s squad since the end of last season.

In addition, three players have signed after a spell on loan in 2021 and seven of this year’s squad have re-signed.