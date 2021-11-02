Stableford, who left Rhinos in 2014 and later had a spell in Bradford Bulls’ reserves, has been signed from National Conference outfit Oulton Raiders.

The 26-year-old former England academy forward is an ex-teammate of another Parksiders signing Josh Jordan-Roberts and played alongside Harvey Whiteley at Oulton before the hooker moved to Hunslet earlier this year.

“It will be good to team up with them again,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Stableford is Hunslet's latest recruit. Picture c/o Hunslet RLFC.

“The National Conference is a very good standard, but I felt it was time for me to experience a higher level and I’m looking forward to it.”

Stableford stressed: “My first goal is to establish myself in the side.

“I’m not here just to make the numbers up, I aim to play a real part in us getting promotion.

“Hunslet is a very big club, one of the biggest historically - which not everyone seems to be aware of - and it’s great to be on board.”

Stableford was Raiders’ coaches’ player of the year in 2021 and Hunslet boss Alan Kilshaw is confident he can thrive in the semi-professional ranks.

“We have shown in our recent history we want to give players at local community clubs opportunities,” Kilshaw said.

“Matty isn’t dissimilar to the lads we have previously given contracts to - he came out of the pro’ game, but kept his standards high and deserves a chance at this level.

“I’m looking forward to working with him; he carries strong, can also play a bit in the middle and he is a good leader.”